Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

The eighty-nine year Congress leader had complained of weakness and is stable and under the observation of doctors, hospital sources said.

