Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS
By ANI | Published: October 13, 2021 08:13 PM2021-10-13T20:13:17+5:302021-10-13T20:20:07+5:30
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.
The eighty-nine year Congress leader had complained of weakness and is stable and under the observation of doctors, hospital sources said.
( With inputs from ANI )
