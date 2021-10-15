Former PM Manmohan Singh stable, recovering: AIIMS Delhi

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who is admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is stable and recovering, informed hospital official on Friday.

Dr Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday, is under the observation of doctors.

The eighty-nine-year-old Congress leader had complained of weakness and is stable and under the observation of doctors, hospital sources said.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him.

( With inputs from ANI )

