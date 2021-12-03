Former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board chairman AV Venkatachalam dies by suicide: Chennai Police

Former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) chairman AV Venkatachalam, who was facing corruption charges, has died by suicide, said the Chennai Police.

The Velachery police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPc. His body was handed over to the relatives today after post-mortem.

The former IFS officer was facing a corruption charge during his tenure as TNPCB chairman. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) had conducted surprise raids at his house on September 24.

DVAC registered cases against him while he was serving as member secretary, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board during his tenure from October 14, 2013, to July 29, 2014.

