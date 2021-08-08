Former Union Minister Karan Singh meets Manoj Sinha, discusses developmental issues

Former Union Minister and MP Dr Karan Singh met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan Srinagar on Saturday.

Accompanied by former legislator Vikramaditya Singh, the party discussed a host of developmental and other issues of public importance and shared their views regarding the present development scenario of the Union Territory.

Sinha observed that the present dispensation is taking result-oriented developmental and welfare measures, besides strengthening the concept of Jan-Bhagidari for ensuring transparency and credibility in the governmental processes to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor