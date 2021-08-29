Former Unitech promoters shifted to separate Mumbai jails from Delhi's Tihar

The erstwhile promoters of realty firm Unitech, Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra, have been shifted from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Central Jail in Mumbai respectively as per the court order according to Director-General of Tihar Jail.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the two to be shifted out after they were allegedly found carrying out their work and various other transactions from Tihar Jail in the national capital.

According to the Director-General of Tihar Jail, the accused brothers were taken to Mumbai by train on Saturday morning and lodged in a jail in Mumbai.

On Thursday, a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dr Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud and also comprising Justice M R Shah passed the order to shift the two accused and expressed displeasure over the way the accused were allegedly operating from Tihar Jail.

The Supreme Court also ordered that the two accused will not be provided with any kind of additional facility in the Arthur Road jail and Taloja jail.

The apex court had also ordered that both the brothers be housed separately.

The top court passed the order after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Court that two Unitech promoters were allegedly found operating from inside the Tihar jail and were allegedly carrying out their work and various other transactions from there.

The accused Chandra brothers were arrested by the Delhi Police's Economic Offices Wing (EOW) in March 2017 after receiving many complaints.

The Patiala House Court had in 2015 passed the order of registering the FIR (First Information Report) against Chandras.

The FIR was registered after a complaint filed by a homebuyer in connection with the Anthea project in Gurugram. After that also, many more complaints were registered against the Unitech group with respect to the Anthea project.

A lot of homebuyers had approached the police after their flats were not handed over to them within the stipulated deadline, as promised by the real estate firm despite having paid all the money to the company.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor