Founder of Shramik Uthkarsha Sabha Vijay Kamble passes away

The trade union leader and founder of Shramik Uthkarsha Sabha Vijay Kamble passed away on Tuesday. In an official statement issued here the BJP said,”Kamble played a significant role is fighting for the rights of labourers for 40 years.” Kamble who was associated with Congress joined the NCP in 2002. He headed the NCPs labour cell. He was made vice president of state NCP.

However, in 2014 Kamble joined BJP. He also pursued the issue of Dr B R Ambedkar memorial project at Indu Mills in Dadar taking it to logical end. The BJP vice president Prasad Lad said, “Kamble always voiced the rights of labourers. He fought for their rights from every possible forum. He also worked hard to get the Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mills.” His demise is a setback to BJP and labour union.