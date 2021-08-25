Four dead in road accident in Andhra's Prakasam

At least four people died on the national highway near Kalujuvvalapadu village of Tarlupadu Mandal here on Wednesday morning.

According to Konakanamitla Sub Inspector Siva, the incident took place when a marriage party along with a bride was going from Somepalli village of Tripurantakam Mandal and the chain of the tub in the backside of the auto fell loose.

Four people who sat there slid and fell down, he added.

While two people died on the spot, the other two died at the hospital. The bride who was sitting in the front seat is safe, the police said.

The bodies have been shifted to Markapuram Government hospital for post-mortem. The deceased names are identified as Kartik, Anil, Subbarao and Srinu.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor