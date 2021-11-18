Four held for vandalising Salman Khurshid's house in Nainital

The Uttarakhand Police on Thursday arrested four persons on charges of vandalism, arson, and firing at the residence of former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid in Nainital.

According to the police, the accused has been arrested on the basis of a viral video.

"The arrested accused has been identified as Chandan Singh Lodial, Umesh Mehta, Krishna Singh Bisht and Rajkumar Mehta. Illegal pistol and magazines have been recovered from the possession of the accused," the police said.

Congress leader's house was vandalized and parts of it were also set on fire allegedly by mobs. This attack comes a few days after his new book on Ayodhya drew parallels between Hindutva and radical Islamist groups.

The Kumaun police have booked 21 people in connection with the vandalisation of the house of the former Union Minister.

Two Delhi lawyers have also filed complaints with Delhi Police against Khurshid, for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book which was released last week.

Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explored the Apex Court's landmark judgment on the Ayodhya dispute. Senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram".

The development comes at a time when seven states in the country namely Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat are slated to go for assembly elections next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

