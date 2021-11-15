Four members of family injured in Delhi fire

New Delhi, Nov 15 Four members of a family were injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire in Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday, an official said.

At 7.26 a.m., the Fire Department received a call of the blaze in B-65, Laxmi Park, Nangloi, after which three fire tenders were pressed into the service, the official added.

"An LPG cylinder had caught the fire," the official said, adding that the blaze was doused in 30 minutes.

The cooling process was also completed, following which the last unit returned at 10.10 a.m.

All the four injured, identified as Drone, 40, Reena, 30, Jyoti, 15 and Sahil, 13, were admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital, where Drone, who received 75 per cent burn injuries, is currently undergoing treatment.

His wife Reena was 40 per cent burnt while their two children Jyoti and Sahil received 20 per cent burn injuries.

The official confirmed that there were no casualty in the incident.

However, the room where the incident took place was completely burnt due to the fire.

The incident comes just a day after 17 people were injured in an LPG cylinder explosion in a slum dwelling in the national capital's Azadpur area.

Of the people injured in the explosion, five are still said to be critical.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak, Ram Manohar Lohia and Babu Jagjivan Ram hospitals.

