Four members of family murdered by unknown assailants in Gondia

A shocking incident took place last night when four members of the same family were killed at Churdi in Tiroda taluka in Gondia. At 10 a.m., the driver came to pick up the vehicle and found four bodies in the house. It is not yet clear whether the murder of four members of the same family was due to business or wealth. So far, the murder case has not been solved. It is being speculated that several accused may have been involved in the murder of four members of the same family.

The deceased have been identified as Revchand Dongaru Bisen (51), Malta Revchandra Bisen (45), Pournima Revchand Bisen (20) and Tejas Revchand Bisen (17) of Churdi in Gondia district. Revchand Dongru Bisen owns 3 matadors and a tractor. They used to do the work of transport. They use to transport ration grains. On the morning of September 21, unidentified assailants entered the Bisen family home and attacked a sleeping man with a tractor spindle.

Malta Revchand Bisen was lying on a bed covered in blood. Sister Pournima Revchand Bisen (20) and brother Tejas Revchand Bisen (17) were lying on the aonother bed covered in blood. Revchand's body was hung in a state of strangulation.

The hanging rope was tied to the window through the door. The accused had hanged Revchand's body in a premeditated manner to make it look like suicide, not murder. Upon receiving the information, Tiroda police constable Yogesh Pardhi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nitin Yadav and Superintendent of Police Vishwa Pansare rushed to the spot. The spindle of the tractor used to kill was found thrown 15 feet away from the spot within the house. The body was taken to Tiroda Sub-District Hospital for post-mortem examination.