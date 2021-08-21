Fourth extortion case filed against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh

A new extortion case has been registered by Mumbai Police against former Mumbai Commissioners of Police (CP) Parambir Singh and five others including suspended police officer Sachin Waze.

According to the FIR copy, the complaint has been registered against Parambir Singh, Sachin Vaze, Sumit Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh alias Bablu and Riyaz Bhati, under sections 384, 385, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday in the Goregaon Police station.

A businessman Bimal Agrawal has filed this complaint against former CP.

This is the fourth extortion case against Singh and the second filed in Mumbai.

Earlier on July 23, a case of extortion was registered against Param Bir Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane City Police Commissionerate.

The Enforcement Directorate had previously summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.Param Bir Singh, on July 12, sought more time from the ED to appear before it ahead of his summons citing health reasons.

Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

