Free Wi-Fi facility to continue in Delhi, Kejriwal govt gives its approval

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to continue providing free Wi-fi facility to the people in the national capital.

According to an official release, the Delhi government implemented a free wifi scheme in 2019 and so far set up hotspots at 10561 places.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the free WiFi scheme from the ITO bus stop in December 2019.

Out of 10,561, 2,208 hotspots have been installed at bus stops, while 8,353 at other places.

"Every person is being given 15 GB of data for free every month. 1.5 GB of data per day is being given for free. On average, Wifi at the speed of 100 to 200 Mbps is being given," read the release by the Delhi government.

( With inputs from ANI )

