Freedom awareness run from Kochi to Ezhimala by Navy concludes

A 333-km long Freedom awareness run from Kochi to Ezhimala, organised by the INS Venduruthy was concluded on Friday.

According to the statement issued by the Indian Navy, the team consisted of six athletes which were led by Cdr Amit Kumar Sharma.

The run was flagged off by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC from Naval Base in Kochi on September 21.

The aim of this intercity run was to commemorate 75 years of Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) and to promote Fit Indian Movement and Tribute to the COVID warriors.

The athletes also visited various NCC-affiliated Colleges and Institutions enroute.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor