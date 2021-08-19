From street to Parliament, anarchy is the only agenda of Opposition: Anurag Thakur

In the ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday slammed Opposition parties and said that their agenda is spreading anarchy even in the Parliament.

Addressing the public in Solan, Thakur said, "Anarchy, anarchy and only anarchy from the street to Parliament is the only agenda of the Opposition. Neither do they have an interest in public welfare nor do they value taxpayer's money. The dignity of constitutional values has never been bothered by them."

Later, in Solan, the workers of Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha tied rakhi to Anurag Thakur and gave best wishes.

Earlier today, the Union Minister visited Dharampur in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing the general public there, Thakur said, "Whenever Himachal got an opportunity, everyone contributed in its development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and now added Sabka Prayas for us to unite and move forward."

Taking about the ongoing vaccination drive to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the minister said, "Himachal Pradesh has done an excellent job as far as the Covid vaccination status is concerned and all the credit for this goes to the hard work, dedication and loyalty of our health workers."

Before this, Thakur visited Parwanoo area of Himachal Pradesh. He recalled the purpose of his visit and said, "five days of this Jan Ashirvad Yatra. Its purpose is to reach the policies of PM Modi's government to the people and seek their blessings. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is the main motto of this visit."

( With inputs from ANI )

