Fuel Prices: Fuel prices break all records, petrol in Jaipur at Rs 116, diesel at Rs 103

In Rajasthan, petrol and diesel prices are on the rise. As a result, the budget of the common man has collapsed. In the capital Jaipur, petrol and diesel prices have risen seven times in the last ten days. Petrol price was recorded above Rs 116 on Thursday. The premium quality of petrol was recorded at Rs 116.18 per litre. The normal quality of petrol is Rs 111.91 per litre. In Jaipur, diesel is currently priced at Rs 103.07 per litre.

Citizens are suffering due to the rising prices of petrol and diesel. People in Jaipur are saying that due to rising fuel prices, they have started riding two-wheelers instead of cars. Due to the huge increase in fuel prices, the strain on the pockets of the people is increasing tremendously. Rising petrol and diesel prices have hit the border areas of Rajasthan. As a result, people from many districts, including Sriganganagar, are going to Punjab and Haryana to refuel their vehicles. Because fuel prices are lower there than in Rajasthan.