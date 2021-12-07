Future of state is decided by policy of those in power, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday highlighted the importance of the government's policies in strengthening the state and said that the "future of the state is decided by the policy of those in power".

Addressing the Legislative Council election campaign rally organised by BJP at Kaginele in Karnataka's Haveri district, Bommai said, "The state is strengthened if the people are economically empowered. But there is no guarantee of people getting empowered if the state is empowered."

Slamming the Congress party over the people's non-development during its government in Karnataka, Bommai said, "In the Congress regime people's income did not rise though the revenue of the state government increased. The living standard of the people did not improve."

"Plans and programmes of Congress party lacked imagination. The drinking water crisis has erupted in villages though the Congress government had set up water purification units. The plan lacked imagination. Holistic thought is needed before drafting the projects. BJP is doing that," he added.

Emphasising his commitment to decentralisation of power, he said, "Gram Panchayat is the closest arm of government for the people. Now political decentralisation has happened. Administrative and financial decentralisation should follow. Mahatma Gandhi and Vajpayee were strong votaries of Gram Swaraj. It is the objective of our party too."

The chief minister further referred to the need for economic empowerment of women and said that the bank loans and market facilities are being provided for SC/ST, OBC women to encourage them to engage in economic activities.

Reiterating his commitment to delivering what his government promises, Bommai said, "the promise on setting up a medical college in Haveri has been fulfilled. Cabinet has approved forming of a separate Milk Producers Society for Haveri. An irrigation project in Hirekerur and lift irrigation projects for the region are in final stages of completion."

( With inputs from ANI )

