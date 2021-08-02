G Kishan Reddy congratulates PV Sindhu, says it's time for country to move forward in sports

After shuttler PV Sindhu bagged a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, Union Minister for Development of North East Region, Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday congratulated the sportsperson saying that it is time for the country to move forward in the field of sports.

The Union Minister also highlighted that Sindhu has set a "record for India" by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals as she defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

"PV Sindhu has created a record for India. She became first woman to bag 2 successive Olympic medals. I want to congratulate Sindhu, her coach and her family on behalf of people of Telangana. She played well today. I will also welcome her in Delhi," he said in an interview with ANI.

Earlier, on the first day of the Olympics, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had opened India's medals tally as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

Emphasising on the performance of the country at the mega sporting event, Reddy said that the country is faring well in sports and time and come for India to move forward in the field of sports.

"We will move forward. India was lagging in sports when compared to the rest of the world and now time has come to achieve more laurels," he said.

According to him, the Indian government has been putting efforts for the past 5-6 years in the field of sports in terms of infrastructure, other arrangements and even the diet of sports persons, matching the international standards.

"Because of this, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian players participated in Tokyo Olympics with full confidence. I believe, we will win more medals at the Olympics," Reddy said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is fully ready in terms of sports and we will encourage them (sportspersons) from all sides," he added.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. She had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.

The 26-year-old Sindhu is now just the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012.

Meanwhile, speaking about the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament and the stand off between Opposition parties and Centre over several key issues that disrupt the proceedings, G Kishan Reddy blamed the Opposition for making issues out of nothing.

"It is very unfortunate that the Opposition is not allowing the Houses to run. There is no such issue. Despite that the IT Committee has also decided to investigate on the matter (Pegasus issue). Even after that the Opposition is not allowing the Parliament to function," he said.

Matter relating to COVID-19 pandemic should be discussed, added the Union Minister.

He also urged the Opposition to suggest constructive measures to improve the working of the government.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Secretariat in an official notification informed that the House lost 40 out of 50 working hours during the first two weeks of the session, losing productivity.

According to sources, Lok Sabha has only been allowed to function for about 7 hours out of possible 54 hours while Rajya Sabha has been allowed to function for 11 hours out of possible 53 hours.So far, the Parliament has functioned only 18 hours out of the possible 107 hours. Around 89 hours of working time have been wasted. This means that the total loss to the taxpayers' money is more than Rs 133 crores, sources had said.

The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note last week amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament.

It commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor