G Kishan Reddy visits Lord Balaji Temple in Tirumala

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday visited Lord Balaji Temple at Tirumala and prayed for the end of coronavirus pandemic.

"I prayed to the god to clear the corona pandemic that is troubling the entire world. All the people of the country must cooperate with the government for containment of corona. I prayed that the God blesses the mankind and takes the world to the path of development," said Reddy.

Reddy also added that India's financial position should get better.

He was given a warm, traditional welcome by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials.

Reddy expressed his happiness at TTD board's decision to renovate the temple of Vakula Mata, the mother of Lord Balaji.

"It has been pending since a long time. BJP had worked on preservation of the temple. I had requested TTD for its renovation and restoration and I am glad that they started working on that," Reddy said.

Speaking on red sanders smuggling, he said: "I had once held a padyatra in Seshachalam forest area against the smuggling of red sanders. State and centre will work with full cooperation on this matter."

Reddy visited the temple for the first time after taking charge of tourism and culture ministries.

Earlier on July 7 this year, Reddy took charge of tourism and culture ministries as a part of the re-shuffle and expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's cabinet of ministers.

"I prayed to lord almighty to bless PM Modi for resolving national and international problems," Reddy added.

( With inputs from ANI )

