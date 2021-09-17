Gadkari reviews expressway construction in Ratlam

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reviewed the progress of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME), covering the states like Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, at Ratlam on Thursday and said that of the 245 km expressway in Madhya Pradesh, the construction of 106 km has been completed.

During an event in Ratlam, the minister said, "The DME is the world's largest expressway. The 1350-km long expressway would help the people to reach Mumbai from Delhi in 12-12.5 hours. The expressway would culminate at JNPT-Nhava Sheva, which is India's largest container port."

He added that the expressway would cross through socially and economically backward areas of MP, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, adding that the construction of the expressway would be completed by 2023.

Gadkari said, "By spending Rs 1,300 crore, we have ensured to protect the wildlife."

The minister said that the government is constructing wayside amenities like petrol, restaurants, CNG pump station and electric vehicle recharge point in 670 hectares of land.

"In the first phase, the expressway will have eight-lane roads which will be later extended to 12 lane roads depending on the traffic movement," said the minister.

He also said, "In COVID time, I did two things -- I started cooking at home & giving lectures through video conference. I delivered many lectures online, which were uploaded on YouTube. Owing to huge viewership, YouTube now pays me Rs 4 lakhs per month."

( With inputs from ANI )

