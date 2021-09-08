Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Indian Railways to run 261 special trains till September 20

Indian Railways will run 261 special trains to various destinations on special fare to clear the extra rush during the Ganapati festival, the government said on Tuesday.The Central Railway will run 201 Ganapati special trains, the Western Railway will run 42 special trains, while the Konkan Railway will run 18 trains, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

“These trains have already started services from the last week of August and shall run till 20th September, 2021. Also, Sleeper class coach is augmented in various trains originating from Mumbai to clear the rush,” the ministry said. Passengers should adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination, it said. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chathurthi is celebrated on September 10.

