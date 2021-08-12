Ganga flows above danger mark in Varanasi, low-lying areas flooded

The water level of the Ganga River has risen above the danger mark in Varanasi following heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh.

This led to low-lying areas of the city being inundated on Thursday, and the river is still rising at 1 centimetre per hour.

The water level crossed 72 centimetres after eight years in Varanasi. The danger mark of the river in the city is 71.26 centimetres.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been conducting rescue and relief operations for flood victims.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a detailed conversation with the Varanasi administration regarding the flood-related situation. The Prime Minister assured all possible support while taking stock of the situation.

The water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have crossed the danger mark at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the increasing water of level of Ganga caused an alert in Patna. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave instructions to the officials to make full preparations to tackle the floods which might originate in the low-lying areas near the river.

( With inputs from ANI )

