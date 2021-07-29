Gangster Chhota Rajan hospitalized in AIIMS Delhi

Underworld don Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday. He complained of stomach ache following which he was admitted to the hospital. Rajan, 61, is lodged in the high-security Tihar prison in New Delhi since his arrest after deportation from Bali, Indonesia, in 2015. In 2018, Rajan was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2011 murder case of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey.

The news of Rajan’s ill health has come a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that Chhota Rajan should not be granted bail as he does not respect the country's laws. Special Public Prosecutor Pardeep Gharat informed a single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudesai that the Underworld don was facing several cases and was also convicted and sentenced in multiple cases. Rajan was jailed for eight years in the case whose trial had taken place in a special court in Mumbai in 2019. Rajan was convicted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).