'Garba' dress makers say sales receive lukewarm response with limited footfall amid COVID pandemic
By ANI | Published: October 5, 2021 06:16 AM2021-10-05T06:16:51+5:302021-10-05T06:25:02+5:30
Makers of Garba dresses say that sales this year received a lukewarm response with limited footfall in Gujarat's Surat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ami Dalal, maker of Garba dresses told ANI, "I have been selling 'Garba' dress for last 41 years. I have faced Rs 4 to 5 lakhs of loss this year. I used to export the dresses to America, Bangkok but this time, I have not received any orders. COVID-19 pandemic has affected our business. Despite restrictions people are only taking dresses on rent, no one is buying them. We have kept the discounts at 50 per cent."
Tanvi Doshi, a customer, said, "I have come here to purchase a Garba dress last year, due to COVID-19 lockdown, we were unable to enjoy the Garba dance but this time I will enjoy the Navratri."
With inputs from ANI
