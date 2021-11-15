Gave sharp edge to freedom movement, fought to protect interests of tribal society: PM Modi pays tributes to Birsa Munda

Paying his tributes to tribal freedom Fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled his contribution in giving a sharp edge to the freedom movement and fighting to protect the interests of the tribal society.

The occasion of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal leader who led a rebellion against the British, is being celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

"Respectful tributes to Lord Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary. Along with giving a sharp edge to the freedom movement, he always fought to protect the interests of the tribal society. His contribution to the country will always be remembered," tweeted PM Modi.

The Prime Minister will visit Madhya Pradesh to participate in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan at Bhopal and will launch multiple initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community today.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum in Ranchi via video conferencing today.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875.

During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

