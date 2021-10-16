Gen Naravane pays tributes to two Army personnel killed in Poonch counter-terrorist operation

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Friday paid his tributes to the two Army personnel who lost their lives in a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Rifleman Yogambar Singh and Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi were critically injured in the operation in the area of Nar Khas Forest in Mendhar, Poonch and later succumbed to their injuries.

Taking to Twitter, ADG-PI Indian Army said, "General MM Naravane #COAS & all ranks salute the #Bravehearts Rifleman Yogambar Singh & Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi who made the supreme sacrifice during an operation in #Poonch and offer deepest condolences to the families. #IndianArmy."

As per a release by the Pro defence Jammu, the counter-terrorist operation by the Army was in progress in the area of Nar Khas Forest in Mendhar, District Poonch since the evening of October 14.

"During the operation, there was heavy exchange of fire and in the ensuing gunfight Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries," the release said.

Rifleman Negi and Rifleman Singh displayed exemplary courage, devotion and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The nation will always remain indebted to these Bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice for the nation, the statement said.

Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi (26) hailed from village Viman Gaon, Narendra Nagar, in Tehri Garhwal district while Rifleman Yogambar Singh (27) was a resident of Sankari village in Chamoli district of Uttrakhand.

( With inputs from ANI )

