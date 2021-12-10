General Rawat's dedication towards his duties was like that of a saint, says MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt

Stating that the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat is a big loss to the nation, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Friday said that late General Rawat's dedication towards his duties was like that of a 'saint'.

"When it comes to performing his duty and responsibility as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat's dedication was like that of a saint. He was a simple man. He was very strict about his duties but was equally soft when it came to helping and meeting common people. His demise is a big loss to this country," said Bhatt while speaking to ANI.

The MoS further added, "He was such a simple man, he could not make a house for himself and used to live in his father's flat in Noida. It was only after he was told that he would need a big house after retiring as CDS, he started building a house in Dehradun."

CDS Rawat was cremated with full military honours including a 17-gun salute by the military.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Defence Research and Development Organisation chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy, defence attaches of various countries, Ambassador of France in India Emmanuel Lenain and British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, were among the dignitaries who were present at the crematorium to pay their last respect.

People from all walks of life joined the funeral procession as it proceeded towards the crematorium to pay tribute to India's first CDS.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, Narendra Singh Tomar and Sarbananda Sonowal went to the residence of General Bipin Rawat earlier in the day to pay their last respects.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Rawat, BJP chief JP Nadda and DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi were among those who laid a wreath on the mortal remains of CDS Rawat and his wife.

A chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and his defense adviser Brigadier Lidder.

Other defence forces personnel who died in the chopper crash are CDS Rawat's Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B. Sai Teja.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash, has been shifted to Air Force Command hospital at Bengaluru for further treatment.

The Centre has ordered a 'tri service' inquiry into the accident. The inquiry will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor