Get licence before offering satellite-based services: Telecom Dept to Starlink Internet Services

Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, on Friday pointed out that 'Starlink Internet Services' is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India being advertised to the public.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, it has come to notice that Starlink has started pre-selling/booking the satellite-based 'Starlink Internet Services' in India.

For rendering satellite-based services in India, requisite license(s) from the Department of Telecommunications is required, the Ministry said in the statment.

The said company has not obtained any license/authorization for rendering satellite-based internet services that are being booked on their website, it added.

Accordingly, the government has asked the company to comply with the Indian regulatory framework for rendering the satellite-based communication services and refrain from booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor