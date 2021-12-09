Goa Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to kick start campaign on Dec 10

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to launch the poll campaign in Goa on December 10, ahead of Assembly elections slated for next year.

According to sources in the party, the Congress leader will be addressing a public meeting and will interact with various groups.

Sources have divulged details of Priyanka's itinerary which include a visit to Assolna where she will lay a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial, interaction and lunch with tribal women at Morpirla in Quepem taluka, and interaction with 'Amchem Mollem' student activists at MCC hall, Margao.

The Congress leader is also scheduled to address a women's convention 'Priyadarshani' at the Costa ground, Aquem. An interaction with Mahila Congress office bearers and functionaries has also been planned. A convention of party workers of Mormugao has also been organised at Chicalim ground where prominent activists will be inducted into the party.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday met Priyanka Gandhi and held an hour-long meeting in the national capital. After the meeting, Raut hinted at a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Goa.

Notably, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro had quit Congress in September this year and later joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. In another jolt to the party ahead of Goa Assembly polls, party MLA and former chief minister Ravi Naik tendered his resignation from the state Assembly earlier this week.

Prior to Priyanka's visit, party leader Rahul Gandhi visited Goa in October for campaigning for the polls.

Assembly polls in Goa are due in early 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

