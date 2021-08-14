Goa Chief Electoral Officer holds meeting for special summary revision of electoral rolls

Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal held a meeting with representatives of political parties on Friday and called for an initiative on special summary revision 2022 and to improve the health of electoral rolls by enrolling eligible citizens and deleting the dead, absentees, shifted voters as per ECI guidelines.

Goa is slated to go for assembly polls early next year.

Kunal said the objective of the drive is to register maximum eligible electors especially left-out youth, removing duplicate entries, shifted electors, and to correct errors in the elector's list.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will undertake house to house visits to collect the information.

The target intervention will be youth electors who will be attaining 18 years of age as on January 1, 2022, the overseas electors who can also be enrolled in the electoral roll, the Person with Disabilities for maximizing their enrolment and also marking their entries in the electoral database.

The CEO sought cooperation in the revision process by appointing Booth level agents. He stated that the copies of the draft and final roll will be shared with the recognized political parties as per the mandate of the ECI.

Various activities will be taken up for maximizing the enrolment of the service voters by interacting with various military camps, naval cases stationed in Goa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor