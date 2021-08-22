Goa Congress dares chief minister to make public details of Rs 35,000 cr mining scam

Congress president Girish Chodankar on Sunday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party and former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar misled Goans by alleging there was a false mining scam of Rs 35,000 crore to grab power in 2012.

While speaking at an induction function of Social Worker Jose Raju Cabral in Congress Party at Nuvem, Chodankar dared Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to reveal details of the progress of recovery of the said amount and status of investigation in the alleged mining scam.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, AICC in-charge Rajesh Griglani and several other leaders were present at the event.

"Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant has no moral right to speak on mining. It is the former CM late Manohar Parrikar who stopped mining in Goa to hand over the mines to Crony Club of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he alleged.

He said that the BJP government must show guts and reveal details of the so-called Rs 35,000 crore scam as well as put in the public domain the Public Accounts Committee report referred by then Leader of Opposition Manohar Parrikar.

"I am confident that youths like Jose Raju Cabral will expose the misdeeds of the BJP government and strengthen the Congress Party. We want to assure the people that doors of Congress Party are permanently closed for the ten defectors," Chodankar said.

Stating that the government has pushed the Goan economy into bankruptcy, Kamat said, "They failed to keep a single promise given to people. The CM must explain to the people why BJP Government failed to expand the Optic Fibre Cable internet network connectivity which had reached every Panchayat in 2011."

The leader of the opposition welcomed Jose Raju Cabral in the Congress Party.

Social Worker Jose Raju Cabral promised the people of Nuvem to be their voice and assured to work to ensure the victory of the Congress Party in Nuvem. He said that the people of Nuvem will elect Congress Candidate with a thumping majority.

Former Minister and Ex-Nuvem MLA Alex Sequeira welcomed Jose Raju Cabral in the Congress Party and said that his joining will further strengthen the Congress stronghold of Nuvem.

"Congress Party is reaching out to every youth with its ideology and more and more youths are joining the Party. We will work to protect the rights of youths and give them employment opportunities," said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Vice President Sankalp Amonkar.

Hundreds of supporters of Jose Raju Cabral were present for the induction programme and joined the Congress Party by enrolling through digital membership.

( With inputs from ANI )

