Goa govt launches 'Sarkar Tumchya Dari' programme to bring govt services closer to citizens

Goa government has started its 'Sarkar Tumchya Dari' (Government at your doorstep) programme with an aim to take government services and facilities closer to the citizens.

"We have started the 'Sarkar Tumchya Dari' programme, also called the 'Government at Your Doorstep' program with an aim to take government facilities and services closer to the citizens. We have covered 6 talukas so far under this programme in the last 15 days," said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

He said that the programme aims at grievance redressal.

"Under this, government representatives from all the concerned departments set up their stalls at the site where I visit. Officials address the issues raised by locals regarding the pending appeals and even clear files on the spot," added the Chief Minister.

As per Sawant, the programme will be also carried out in other Talukas across the state soon and various issues of citizens will be addressed, like pending applications of ration cards, Aadhar cards, Kisan cards etc.

He also expressed his confidence in the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) retaining power in Goa during the upcoming assembly elections.

Goa Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

