Goa Police arrests phone snatcher, seizes mobiles, motorcycle

Goa police on Thursday arrested a phone snatcher in the Curtorim area of South Goa.

The police have seized three mobile phones, a motorcycle, and a helmet from the possession of the accused.

The accused has been identified as Ismail Shaikh, a 25-year-old resident of Salcete, Goa.

The arrest was made based on an FIR filed by a 41-year-old lady, whose mobile phone was snatched while she was out on a walk with her husband on Curtorim Mugali road.

( With inputs from ANI )

