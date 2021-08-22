Goa Police busts gang involved in chain snatching incidents, 3 held
By ANI | Published: August 22, 2021 09:45 PM2021-08-22T21:45:02+5:302021-08-22T21:55:03+5:30
Goa Police on Sunday busted a gang and arrested three accused, who were involved in more than 10 chain snatching incidents reported across the state.
Next
Goa Police on Sunday busted a gang and arrested three accused, who were involved in more than 10 chain snatching incidents reported across the state.
The arrested accused have been identified as 21-year-old Mohd Sarfaraz, 24-year-old Rooney and Lilesh Lotlikar. The police also recovered a bike from their possession.
Further investigation is in progress.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app