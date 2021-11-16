Goa to decide on reopening of schools for classes I-VIII soon: CM

Panaji, Nov 16 The Goa government may decide on reopening of schools after a meeting with the state government's task force, scheduled later on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Talking to the media, he said: "There is a meeting of the task force today. We will take a decision after that."

Last week the state government's expert committee on Covid management had recommended resumption of schools from Class I to Class VIII, based on inputs from paediatric who are a part of the expert committee. The committee had recommended that the schools resume in hybrid offline and online mode.

The government's task force is expected to deliberate on the recommendations made by the expert committee before taking a final decision on Tuesday regarding the resumption of schools.

