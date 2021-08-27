Good news! 7 million jobs will be created this year; economy back on track

Against the backdrop of the second wave of corona and the relaxing of restrictions, the market is now recovering. There are positive signs that the economy is slowly recovering. Against this backdrop, it is estimated that 7 million jobs will be created in the country by the end of this financial year. Demand for blue collar employees will increase. Many lost their jobs during the Corona period. That includes a large section of the working class. The covid threat is now slowly subsiding and life before is now being created. This is likely to create a large number of jobs.

Highest demand from this sector:

Logistics

E-commerce

FMCG

Retail

Clothing

Health care

Data expert

IT companies

Banking

Insurance

What kind of employment is available?

Supply Executives, Drivers, Housekeepers, Sales Executives, Stitching Machine Operators, Security Staff, Administrative, Medical Representatives, Warehouse Staff

How many jobs will be created?

It is estimated that at least 7 million jobs will be created in the current financial year.