Good news! 7 million jobs will be created this year; economy back on track

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 27, 2021 01:33 PM2021-08-27T13:33:17+5:302021-08-27T13:35:12+5:30
Against the backdrop of the second wave of corona and the relaxing of restrictions, the market is now recovering. There are positive signs that the economy is slowly recovering. Against this backdrop, it is estimated that 7 million jobs will be created in the country by the end of this financial year. Demand for blue collar employees will increase. Many lost their jobs during the Corona period. That includes a large section of the working class. The covid threat is now slowly subsiding and life before is now being created. This is likely to create a large number of jobs.
Highest demand from this sector:
Logistics
E-commerce
FMCG
Retail
Clothing
Health care
Data expert
IT companies
Banking
Insurance
What kind of employment is available?
Supply Executives, Drivers, Housekeepers, Sales Executives, Stitching Machine Operators, Security Staff, Administrative, Medical Representatives, Warehouse Staff
How many jobs will be created?
It is estimated that at least 7 million jobs will be created in the current financial year.