Good news! Railways reduce price of platform tickets from Rs 50 to Rs 10

There is good news for train passengers. The Indian Railways on Thursday decided to lower the platform ticket price. Platform tickets were increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. But now, following the decision taken by the Railways on Thursday, the platform ticket will be Rs 10 as before. Central Railway on Wednesday reduced platform ticket prices at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations. As per the notification of Central Railway, it has been decided to reduce the price of platform tickets at CSMT, Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations from Rs. 50 to Rs.10. Railways decided to undo platform ticket rates across the country after Central Railway reduced platform ticket prices.