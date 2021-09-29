Good news: Special job opportunities for senior citizens over 60

For senior citizens, there is once again a good job opportunity. The government has created a special portal for such people. It will be possible to register from October 1. This is the first such employment exchange portal in the country. This portal has been named as SACRED (Senior Able Citizens for Re-Employment in Dignity). This portal is created by the Ministry of Social Justice and Rights.

People over 60 can register on it and it will give them employment opportunities based on 'virtual matching'. Ministry Secretary R Subramaniam said the exchange would be an interactive platform. Where stakeholders can virtually meet each other and decide on the next strategy. The ministry has written to CII, FICCI and Assocham, among others, to bring employers on the exchange.

Once this portal goes live, senior citizens can register on it. For this they have to share their education, experience, skills. Also, they need to be told what field they are willing to work in. In addition the job provider will have to state the type of work and how many people are needed to complete it. Not only this, the help of NGOs will also be sought to help the senior citizens in this work. However, the ministry has also clarified that exchange is not a job guarantee.