Goods train derails at Tundla-Kanpur section in UP's Prayagraj

An empty goods train derailed at Tundla-Kanpur near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh early on Friday morning, said North Central Railway.

According to the North Central Railway, the train derailed between Ambiapur and Rusa stations at Tundla-Kanpur section under Prayagraj division at 4 am today, blocking the up and down lines at the section.

Restoration work is currently underway.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor