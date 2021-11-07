Gopal Rai to write to Union Envt Minister Bhupender Yadav demanding emergency meeting on stubble burning

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that he will be sending a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav asking him to call an emergency meeting on the issue of stubble burning.

During a press conference at his residence in Delhi, Rai said, "I'm sending a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to call an emergency meeting to stop stubble burning. Environment Ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan should be called to discuss the solutions."

Entire Delhi is facing pollution for the last three days. Delhi's air remains stifling. We studied it with the scientists of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) regarding the changes in the pollution level from November 1. It was anticipated that if the incidents of stubble burning did not reduce, then Delhi would have to go through an even worse situation".

Gopal Rai further mentioned the incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states between November 1 and November 6.

Showing the photographs taken by NASA's satellite, Rai said, "On November 1, stubble was burnt at 2,077 places in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the pollution level of Delhi was 281 on this day. On November 2, 3,291 incidents of stubble burning were reported and the pollution level in Delhi rose to 303".

Rai further informed, "The next day, on November 3, 2,775 incidents of stubble burning were reported in neighbouring states, the pollution level on this day was 314. On November 4, stubble was burnt at 3,383 places and the pollution level of Delhi increased to 382".

"On November 5, stubble was burnt at a total of 5,728 places in neighbouring states and due to this the pollution level of Delhi increased to 462, although the pollution of firecrackers was also added to it. On November 6, stubble was burnt at 4,369 places, on this day the pollution level of Delhi was 437," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor