Gorvenment warned Indian citizens, not to buy Elon Musk Starlink internet services

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the Union ministry of communications, warned the Indian citizens not to buy Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Services. The broadband Starlink satellite service of Elon Musk has not yet got licensed to offer its service in India. The Union Government gave this information on Friday and also warned people in this regard.

The department said Starlink does not have the required licenses to provide satellite-based services in the country.“It has come to notice that M/s Starlink has started pre-selling/booking the satellite-based Starlink Internet Services in India. The same is also evident from the website of Starlink (www.starlink.com) wherein satellite-based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory,” said the government.

The government also warned citizens, “It is hereby informed to the public at large that the said company has not obtained any license/authorization for rendering satellite-based internet services that are being booked on their website. Given the fact that Starlink is not a licensee, the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised."

The company has already started its pre-selling and booking Starlink Internet Services in India, but they are still yet to get licensed for starting their company in India. The government also asked the company to comply with the Indian regulatory framework to start their satellite services in the Country and also “refrain from booking satellite internet services in India with immediate effect.”



