Government committed to shift public transport, logistics to 100 pc clean sources of energy: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said the government is committed to shifting public transport and logistics to 100 per cent green and clean sources of energy.

Addressing a symposium on International Automotive Technology, he said the national hydrogen mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to develop hydrogen technologies for the benefit of the mobility sector and make India the leader in the production and usage of green hydrogen.

He said green hydrogen is termed as the fuel of the future and it is the only fuel that can help us achieve the mission of zero carbon emissions.

Gadkari said India's automobile sector was the pride of the country and he was sure that it will take India's manufacturing towards new heights.

The Minister said the recently-launched Production Linked Incentive scheme aims to boost 'advanced automotive technology products' in the Indian auto sector will help to lower fossil fuel emissions.

Gadkari said the government expects the scheme would lead to a fresh investment of more than Rs 42,500 crore and the creation of additional 7.5 lakh jobs in the sector.

Referring to public transport, he said the need of the hour is to develop import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free, and indigenous mobility solutions for India and dependence on imported crude oil needs to be reduced.

"We are also planning to introduce flex-fuel vehicles which allow operation of the vehicles on 100 per cent ethanol and petrol," he said.

He said Flex engine-based vehicles are already running in the USA, Brazil, and Canada.

According to an official release, the minister said technology is readily available and it is just a matter of time to take that leap that will transform the transport landscape of India forever.

He said safety on Indian roads needs improvement as every year about 1.5 lakh people die on Indian roads in almost 5 lakh accidents.

The minister said the concept of achieving zero accidents and zero loss of life is being adopted in India, similar to that in the European countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor