Government issue Gazette notification to repeal farms laws

The Centre on Wednesday issued a gazette notification to repeal the three farm laws and the Act will now be called Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021.

In the notification, the government mentioned that even though only a group of farmers are protesting against these laws, the government has tried hard to sensitise the farmers on the importance of the Farm Laws and explain the merits through several meetings and other forums.

Without taking away the existing mechanisms available to farmers, new avenues were provided for the trade of their produce. Besides, farmers were free to select the avenues of their choice where they can get more prices for their products without any compulsion. However, the operation of the aforesaid farm laws has been stayed by the Supreme Court of India. During the COVID period, the farmers have worked hard to increase production and fulfil the needs of the nation.

"As we celebrate the 75th Year of Independence-- "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", the need of the hour is to take everyone together on the path of inclusive growth and development," mentioned in the notification.

On the first winter session of Parliament i.e. November 29 the Parliament had passed the bill to repeal the three contentious laws with the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed without discussion among protest by opposition parties.

"Be it enacted by Parliament in the Seventy-second Year of the Republic of India as follows: 1. This Act may be called the Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021. 2. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 are hereby repealed. 3. In section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, sub-section (1A) shall be omitted," the notification read.

In the notification, the government has mentioned objects and reasons why the farm laws were introduced and later repealed.

The notification was signed by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

( With inputs from ANI )

