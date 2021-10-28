Government to introduce flex-fuel in the country to tackle increasing petrol-diesel prices

Hike in fuel prices is not a new phenomenon. It has been a major concern for vehicle owners. With the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, when massive economic lockdowns put a break on the consumption of the fuel, there was no cut in prices. Now to offer citizens with a bit of respite the government, is pushing to introduce the use of ‘flex fuel’. The Modi led government, is planning to make it mandatory for car manufacturers to produce flex-fuel engines after getting the required permissions from the Supreme Court of India, union minister for road, transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari said, last month. Flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) have an internal combustion engine and are capable of operating on both gasoline (petrol/diesel) and any blend of gasoline and ethanol. These vehicles are popular in countries like Brazil, Sweeden, France and Germany, among others.

In an annual session of industry body PHDCCI, Gadkari shared that the government is putting all efforts to create an ethanol economy. “We are going to make it mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to make flex-fuel engines (that can run on more than one fuel)," the road transport and highways minister was quoted as saying. The minister reinstated that this rule will be made compulsory after obtaining permission from the Supreme Court. “We have submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court. When we get the permission of the Supreme Court, then we will make it mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to make flex-fuel engines," he said in the report. He said that this rule will be made for all types of vehicles. Apart from this, orders will be given to all auto companies to fit flex fuel engines in their vehicles. If flex fuel engine becomes mandatory then people will be able to drive their vehicles on ethanol also. The price of ethanol is Rs 65-70 per liter, while petrol is currently at over Rs 100 per litre. The government is also all set to issue guidelines soon on the use of flex fuel.

