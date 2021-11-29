Govt does not collect data on Bitcoin, no proposal to recognise it as currency: Centre informs LS

The government does not collect data on Bitcoin and has no proposal to recognise it as a currency, said the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

The reply by the Ministry came after members of Lok Sabha Sumalatha Ambareesh and DK Suresh asked whether the government is aware that the Bitcoin transaction is silently blooming in India in recent years.

"The Government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions," said the ministry in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

On asking whether the government has any proposals to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in the country, the ministry replied, "No."

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday.

Both the Upper and Lower Houses have been adjourned till 2 pm.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor