Govt does not want to talk about MSP as it will benefit farmers across country: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that they wrote a letter to the Central government recently and alleged that the government does not want to talk about the Minimum Support Price as it will benefit farmers throughout the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Tikait said, "We wrote a letter to the Centre a few days ago but have not received any answer yet. They do not want to talk about the MSP because it will benefit the farmers throughout the whole country.

He said that the government has not responded to the letter yet.

The leader said that the issues still remain despite the announcement to repeal the farm laws.

"The government of India did not have any conversation with us after January 22 on which the last meeting was held. Now they have decided to repeal the laws. But our issues remain which include the MSP, the compensation for the death of 700 farmers, Shahid Smarak of the dead farmers. The government should make a committee to address other issues like the electricity amendment bill, pesticide bill and others," he said.

Talking about the future course of action, Tikait said that the SKM will hold a meeting on November 27 and will decide the course of the protest.

"A lot of allegations were levelled against us; we were harassed. We bore them all. MSP was our issue earlier, it is still our issue now. We have a meeting of Samyukta Morcha on November 27 where we will decide the future course of the protest. 1,000 of us will march in Delhi on November 29 with our tractors," he said.

"At times, there was news that the farmers have left the spot of protest. No farmer has left the spot, nor will they leave because farmers of the whole country support this Morcha. We put forward our points here in Hyderabad as well," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

