Govt extends free food grains scheme till March 2022 for 80 crore beneficiaries

The Modi government continues to take many important decisions in the field of agriculture. An important decision has been taken regarding the availability of wheat and rice in ration shops after the repeal of the Agriculture Act on Wednesday. Wheat and rice will be provided free of cost to the citizens for another four months. Union Minister Anurag Thakur has announced that these essential items will be available at the same rates till March 2022. A meeting of the Union Cabinet was held today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcement was made after that.

This important decision regarding grain prices has been taken immediately after the repeal of the Agricultural Reforms Act. The government was ready to sell the foodgrains on rations, but a different decision was taken in today's meeting of the Union Cabinet. The first decision on ration grains was taken at a cabinet meeting. During the covid pandemicc, the central government had announced five kg of wheat-rice free of cost to the poor under the Prime Minister's Poor Welfare Scheme. The scheme has been running for the last 15 months. Now the central government has decided to extend the scheme. The term has been extended for four months from December 2021 to March 2022. So the poor will get some relief.