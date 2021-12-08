Govt making Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System more inclusive, accessible for all: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the government has engaged Common Service Centre (CSC) to make Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) more inclusive and accessible for all including differently-abled citizens.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said, CPGRAMS is a continuously evolving platform that strives to add new features as per the latest available technology to make it more efficient and user-friendly for all. The Minister informed that a total of 1, 28,74,337 grievances have been filed under CPGRAMS platforms in the last 10 years of which 1, 19, 90,434 have been disposed of.

Similarly, Singh said, a total of 67,677 appeals were filled in CPGRAMS since the introduction of the appeal facility in CPGRAMS in January 2021.

The Minister informed that CPGRAMS has been integrated with several other Grievance portals. PMO PG portal, President Secretariat PG portal, Cabinet Secretariat PG portal, and Grievance portals of Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare, Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, and Securities and Exchange Board of India are integrated with CPGRAMS at the backend.

CPGRAMS has also linked through the web API with the Grievance Portals of the States of Assam, Bihar, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

