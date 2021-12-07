Govt responsible for 'obstructions' in RS, suspension of MPs 'wrong': Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the government was responsible for "obstructions" in the Upper House today and termed the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs as "wrong".

"The Government is responsible for the obstructions arising in the Rajya Sabha today. We tried a lot to facilitate the functioning of the House, we met Leader of the House and Chairman repeatedly to put forth our views that MPs can be suspended only as per Rule 256," Kharge said while addressing media persons today.

"But they ignored the rules, wrongfully brought the events of the monsoon session to winter session, and suspended our 12 MPs," he added.

Rajya Sabha was earlier adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid demand by Opposition members for the revocation of suspension of the 12 Members of Parliament.

On November 29, the members were suspended for the remaining winter session for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

Notably, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that if the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs apologize, their suspension will be revoked.

"We explained why they had to be suspended. The country has witnessed whatever took place. It is on record. If they apologize even today, we are ready to withdraw the suspension," Joshi told media persons after the BJP's parliamentary party meet.

With inputs from ANI

