Govt robbing common man shamelessly: Lalu Prasad Yadav on inflation

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday slammed the "double engine" National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led government in the Centre over the continuous inflation.

"Dear inflation, how are you associated with the double engine government? By making gas, oil, petrol-diesel, vegetables all expensive, this government is robbing the common man shamelessly," tweeted RJD chief.

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

Petrol and diesel prices reached an all-time high as fuel rates continued to rise by 35 paise/litre across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. With the latest hike, the petrol price becomes Rs 105.84/litre while diesel will now cost Rs 94.57/litre in Delhi today.

( With inputs from ANI )

