Govt should probe this matter thoroughly, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha after mutilated body of man found near Singhu border

After a man was found dead at the farmers' protest site at Kundli in Haryana on the Singhu Border near Delhi, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday alleged that the deceased before dying, admitted that he was sent by someone and given Rs 30,000, demanding the government to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border today, the SKM senior leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, "When we reached the spot some people were saying that the deceased man, before dying, admitted he was sent by someone & given Rs 30,000. I don't have the video proof of it. Government should probe this matter thoroughly."

Terming the incident a 'conspiracy', SKM alleged that an attempt is being made to give communal colour to the morcha.

"Attempt is being made to make morcha into a religious issue... seemingly a conspiracy, it should be probed," stated Dallewal.

The umbrella body of farmers' unions further condemned the killing, and stated that they are against "sacrilege of any religious text and symbol."

He said, "Samyukt Kisan Morcha "condemns the gruesome killing of Lakhbir Singh (at Kundli this morning). We want to make it clear that both the parties to this incident, the Nihang group and the deceased, have no relation with SKM. The Morcha is against sacrilege of any religious text, symbol."

Earlier on Friday, a body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. An FIR has been registered in the case, said the DSP.

The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

